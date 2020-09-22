Calcasieu school board says plans are for some schools to reopen next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish School Board officials say plans are underway to bring back 10 to 15 schools at some point next week.
More schools will open each additional week, with the plan for most schools to be reopened by the third week of October.
The opening of Calcasieu schools was first delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, then delayed again by Hurricane Laura.
School Board Public Information Officer Holly Holland says the schools that reopen next week will open in the same face-to-face format that was scheduled prior to Hurricane Laura.
Online learning will begin on Monday, Sept. 28. The school board has released a list of Frequently Asked Questions.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.