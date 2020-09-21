Three arrested for vehicle fire in Welsh

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - Three people have been arrested for conspiring to set a vehicle on fire in the Welsh area for insurance money.
The arrest was made by the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) along with several other law enforcement agencies.
According to SFM, on Aug. 6, SFM was contacted by the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance in an investigation of a vehicle fire near the 25000 block of LA-3086.
The truck, owned by Brown Peller, 54, had been reported stolen on Aug. and had been sitting at the location for most of the week.
After investigators assessed the scene, they determined the fire was intentionally set.
John Pitre, 43, was identified as a suspect in the case and was taken into custody by the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17.
Pitre admitted to, “setting the truck on fire with the assistance of [Tammy] Royster [43] and that Peller paid him to do it because he’d been having motor trouble with the truck,” stated Ashley Rodrigue, SFM public affairs director, in a Facebook post.
Both Peller and Royster admitted to their roles in the fire, once they were in custody.
Pitre was booked on one count of simple arson and additional charges are expected.
Peller was taken into custody by Rayville Police and booked on one count of arson with intent to defraud and one count of criminal conspiracy. He also faces charges from additional agencies.
Royster was taken into custody by the Jennings Police Department and booked on the same charges as Peller.
