SWLA electrical companies monitoring Tropical Storm Beta

“As unbelievable as it sounds, we will be relocating line workers and their equipment to Lafayette for a couple of days,” explained Jeff-Davis Electric General Manager Mike Heinen. “The safety of all workers restoring power for our members is our top priority. While Tropical Storm Beta is not expected to be a major wind event, floodwaters are already rising. We cannot risk crew safety or the safety of the specialized equipment they use to restore power. We have to keep them safe.”