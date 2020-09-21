SWLA electrical companies monitoring Tropical Storm Beta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several Southwest Louisiana electrical companies have released statements on their monitoring and preparation for Tropical Storm Beta.
Entergy Louisiana is monitoring and preparing for Tropical Storm Beta.
Beta is expected to bring heavy rains, high winds, high tides and coastal flooding to portions of Texas and Louisiana.
Entergy will be able to work on restoring power on the ground, but they will not be able to do work that requires bucket trucks until the wind is below 30 mph.
The company would also like to remind customers that due to the safety precautions taken because of COVID-19 or an inability to secure enough offsite resources, restoration times may be extended, especially in areas with widespread outages.
If you need to report a problem with your service at any time, call 1-800-ENTERGY.
Entergy speaking at Sept. 21 Calcasieu OHSEP conference:
Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative is also preparing for Tropical Storm Beta.
The company will be temporarily moving nearly 700 hundred units from Chennault Air Park in Lake Charles to the Lafayette Cajundome. Friday morning the line workers will be able to return to Lake Charles.
“As unbelievable as it sounds, we will be relocating line workers and their equipment to Lafayette for a couple of days,” explained Jeff-Davis Electric General Manager Mike Heinen. “The safety of all workers restoring power for our members is our top priority. While Tropical Storm Beta is not expected to be a major wind event, floodwaters are already rising. We cannot risk crew safety or the safety of the specialized equipment they use to restore power. We have to keep them safe.”
In a Facebook post, BECi reminded its members that they are also preparing for the storm
While preparations are being made, the company is still working to its members. However, work will be put on hold if there if winds higher than 40 mph and if lightning is present.
If you have questions or concerns call 1-800-367-0275 or direct message their Facebook page.
