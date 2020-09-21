Sunrise Interview: Calcasieu Parish Mayors - Sept. 21, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We spoke to mayors across Calcasieu Parish this morning for updates on how recovery is progressing in the area.
Mayor Nic Hunter says Lake Charles is considering letting people use RVs and mobile homes as alternative housing. The city council will meet later this week to talk about allowing the relaxation of those ordinances.
Mayor Mike Danahay says Sulphur is allowing homeowners to get a 6-month free permit to allow RVs and campers in their yards for temporary housing.
Mayor Bob Hardey says Westlake is about halfway through with pickup of trash and debris.
Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson says there are still some issues with electricity they city’s water is fine. He is concerned some businesses may not return to Vinton to open which will effect sales taxes and services.
