Saints struggle in several areas, commit too many penalties in loss to Raiders

The Saints got on the board first when Wil Lutz connected on a 31-yard field goal to make it 3-0 in the first quarter. New Orleans then went on a nine-play, 78-yard drive capped off by a one-yard run by Kamara to make it 10-0 with 3:51 left in the quarter. The Saints wide receivers had a couple of drops in the opening quarter and that continued for much of the game. Brees was also off target on several throws after the first quarter.