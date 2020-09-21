Robert MacIntyre donates $35k to McNeese Hurricane Laura Relief Fund

“We are very thankful for what Bob is doing for our great university,” said Cowboys' head golf coach Derek Plucienski. “He has stepped up with this tremendous gift to help our campus. We were all cheering for Bob this past week just like every week he plays. Historically, the U.S. Open has one of the most difficult course setups of all the majors and to have a former McNeese Cowboy on the national stage competing for a major is terrific. We are very fortunate to have Bob as part of our McNeese family.”