Robert MacIntyre donates $35k to McNeese Hurricane Laura Relief Fund

LAKE CHARLES, La. (McNeeseSports.com) - The overwhelming support for McNeese State University and Southwest Louisiana following the destruction Hurricane Laura left continues to build and inspire from all over the country.
Former Cowboy golfer and last year’s European Tour Rookie of the Year, Bob MacIntyre, will donate $35,000 to the McNeese Hurricane Laura Relief Fund after he pledged $3,500 for every birdy he scored at last week’s PGA U.S. Open with the support of his sponsors Orion Group, Aberdeen Standard Investments and Arnold Clark.
MacIntyre, a native of Oban, Scotland and finished in 11th place in last year’s Euro Tour’s Race to Dubai standings, scored 10 birdies in the four rounds of the second major tournament of the season while placing in a tie for 56th place.
The former Southland Conference and Louisiana Freshman of the Year, MacIntyre played for the Cowboys in 2014 and 2015 and was competing in his first-ever U.S. Open which was played at the Winged Foot West Course in Mamaroneck, New York.
“What an unbelievable gift,” said McNeese Interim Athletics Director Heath Schroyer. “Our department and university took a severe hit from Hurricane Laura and the struggle remains and is real. However, because of people like Bob MacIntyre, we will be back and better than ever.”
“We are very thankful for what Bob is doing for our great university,” said Cowboys' head golf coach Derek Plucienski. “He has stepped up with this tremendous gift to help our campus. We were all cheering for Bob this past week just like every week he plays. Historically, the U.S. Open has one of the most difficult course setups of all the majors and to have a former McNeese Cowboy on the national stage competing for a major is terrific. We are very fortunate to have Bob as part of our McNeese family.”
Now in his third year as a professional, MacIntyre has made over $2.2 million in prize money in his career and approximately $80,000 in five tournaments this season, and has made the cut in both majors played thus far – PGA Championship and U.S. Open.
He made a splash in his major tournament debut last year when he tied for sixth at The Open Championship.
To find out more or to donate to McNeese State University’s Hurricane Laura Relief Fund, visit https://mcneesefoundation.org/give/campus-emergency-fund/
