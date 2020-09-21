Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs Miss. St. Preview

Orgeron said Neil Farrell hasn’t practiced in pads yet because he is still going through the acclimation process after opting back in. He added Tuesday and Wednesday will be big for Farrell and the staff will see what his role will be Saturday against Mississippi State. He pointed out Glen Logan, Apu Ika, and Joe Evans are the three guys who will be rotating have emerged at defensive tackle against the Bulldogs. He added Soni Fonua, Jaquelin Roy, and Eric Taylor may also see some playing time.