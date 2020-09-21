LSU kicking off their 2020 season ‘means a lot for the state of Louisiana’

“I kind of love it. You know, I call it internal fuel. I digest it. It makes me want to work harder. And, you know, there’s questions. You know, hey, they lost Joe Brady, they lost Joe Burrow. They lost Ja’Marr Chase. You hear it all. We know what goes on here. We know it’s the core of our program here. I’ve got some great coaches, we got some great players. We believe in ourselves. But you know what, at LSU, the standards are very high. The expectation is very high. You gotta prove yourself every game, every game day. So that’s the joy of being here that everybody expects you to win, expects you to be great, and that’s the type of school you want to be at,” said Orgeron.