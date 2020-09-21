FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Periods of rain for Monday, Beta continues to bring rain into late week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cool start to our Monday as we are tracking temperatures in the upper 60′s for lows. We have already seen scattered showers working their way through Southwest Louisiana and we can expect that to continue as we head into the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will be slow to rise as we head into the afternoon as clouds and rain will be hanging around and that will be the case as we head into the middle and ending of the week. For those cleaning up today bring the umbrella and rain gear as we will be dodging some tropical downpours throughout the day, and as always you can check the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest look at radar. Highs will be much like Sunday as we only climb back into the middle and upper 70′s. So the one positive we have is the fact we are going to remain cooler. However we can expect to remain breezy throughout the day as we see winds sustained 20-25 mph with gust up to 40 possible especially along and south of the I-10 corridor. Areas inland can expect sustained winds 15-25 mph with gust to 30 mph. Rain won’t be all day long, but we can expect a decent amount of coverage as we move throughout the day with the possibility of a shower at just about anytime.
Beta will continue to move slowly to the west throughout the day Monday making landfall along the Texas Coastline late Monday evening. The storm itself is battling a lot of dry air as well as shear which has spread its effects well away from the center. For that reason we can expect breezy conditions to continue as well as the tropical downpours through the middle of the week. Beta is forecast to make a more northeasterly turn as we head into the day Tuesday and slowly begin to pick up speed as it heads towards Southwest Louisiana. The good news is that it will be a weaker storm, but the biggest concern we have to watch for is the potential for some flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect until Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. for Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Cameron Parishes.
Overall for Southwest Louisiana we can expect rainfall totals of 2-5 inches with localized amounts closer to 7. The wind threat doesn’t look to be as bad as it will be a weakening storm, but still gust to 35 mph will be possible and that could be enough to knock down loose limbs and combine that with the saturated ground could bring down a few trees. Bottom line is to continue to follow the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest look at radar, but continue to bring the rain gear as you head back to continue cleaning up.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
