FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Periods of rain for Monday, Beta continues to bring rain into late week

Temperatures will be slow to rise as we head into the afternoon as clouds and rain will be hanging around and that will be the case as we head into the middle and ending of the week. For those cleaning up today bring the umbrella and rain gear as we will be dodging some tropical downpours throughout the day, and as always you can check the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest look at radar. Highs will be much like Sunday as we only climb back into the middle and upper 70′s. So the one positive we have is the fact we are going to remain cooler. However we can expect to remain breezy throughout the day as we see winds sustained 20-25 mph with gust up to 40 possible especially along and south of the I-10 corridor. Areas inland can expect sustained winds 15-25 mph with gust to 30 mph. Rain won’t be all day long, but we can expect a decent amount of coverage as we move throughout the day with the possibility of a shower at just about anytime.