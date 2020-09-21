FedEx tracking states ‘pending’ for SWLA residents

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - People waited in line at the FedEx in Lake Charles on Monday to pick up their deliveries that failed to send.
Lines formed since Friday at the location on Clarence St.
Residents said they had a notification from FedEx that claimed they can’t deliver packages to their doorstep due to difficulty in accessing roads after Hurricane Laura.
Christie Romero, a Sulphur resident, said she’s been here since 10 a.m.
“There are people here that came Friday and put their name on a list and they weren’t called,” Romero said. “They just kept coming back the next day.”
Packages are important at this time when residents are expecting things such as DSNAP, insurance checks or medication.
Jennifer and David McLean came to the area on Saturday and after waiting for three and a half hours, decided to try again on Monday.
“We were supposed to receive it on Friday, it never came, so they told us we need to come here they put it on hold,” Jennifer said. "They could not deliver to us because the road wasn’t passable, so we came here and we had to wait in line, I couldn’t do it so we left.”
What the McLeans need, a Disaster and Food stamp card is important to their family.
“We’ll be able to provide food for our family and eat," Jennfier said. "Without that, we won’t have anything.”
While waiting in line, Romero said she’s only signed her name on a list but there’s no telling when she’ll be called.
“Nobody comes out here and tells you anything," Romero said. "Nobody knows what’s going on until we actually have to go knock on the door to find out something.”
Ricardo Connor, a truck driver for 36 years, said he’s waiting on medicine his wife sent him from Arlington, Texas on Thursday to arrive on Friday. Connor needs it for tooth pain.
“I can’t find a dentist around here, that’s why my wife sent me these antibiotics,” Connor said. "I am - been going through - a lot of pain and it’s getting worse.”
Connor and others called for better communication from FedEx so no one’s time is wasted moving forward.
“We should’ve got a notification prior to shipping the products out, or letting the people know, or making a notification either calling them up or email,” Connor said. “I just hope everything gets back to normal which I know is going to take a little bit of time but hopefully everything will come back to normal.”
A FedEx worker said they’re doing the best they can to get service to the community.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.