Emmanuel Sanders expected to see more passes with Thomas out against the Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NV. (WVUE) - When the New Orleans Saints face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, it will be the first ever professional football game played in Las Vegas.
It’ll also be the first game the Saints haven’t played with Michael Thomas. In his absence, several players will have to step up including Emmanuel Sanders.
“No. 1, he’s experienced and he has picked up the playbook. We keep looking for ways that uniquely fit his skillset to get him the football. I would say yes, we have some young players on this team at the receiver position, and generally speaking the guys that have been in the league a little bit longer can help those guys out. His transition, being his first year here obviously is picking up what we are doing and he has done that well,” said Sean Payton.
Sanders admitted he’s only about 85 percent comfortable with the offense, but more comfort should come with more opportunities.
