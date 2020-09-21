Beauregard urges residents in low-lying, flood prone areas to evacuate ahead of Beta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish officials have issued a “strong recommendation to evacuate” for residents in low-lying, flood prone areas.
The Beauregard Parish Unified Command Group made the recommendation ahead of Tropical Storm Beta. Later this afternoon, an emergency declaration will be signed and filed for Beauregard Parish.
Here is more from the Unified Command Group:
Because of the impact on drainage from Hurricane Laura and the possibility of 5-10 inches of rain through Wednesday, residents living in southern parts of the parish, near the Sabine River in Merryville, and in the Bundick Lake area should make preparations now.
Protective measures advised for residents with leaning trees, damaged roofs
Also, residents in homes where there are dangerous conditions from Hurricane Laura such as leaning trees, hanging limbs, or damaged roofs should take protective measures.
All residents should prepare for electric, utility outages
All residents should be prepared for possible electricity and utility outages again, and should make necessary storm preparations, including food, water and other necessities.
Sandbags available in parish, city
Sandbags are available at the following locations: (Please bring your own shovel and limit 10 per household)
City of DeRidder: 735 West 7th St.
Beauregard Parish Police Jury maintenance yard sites:
Districts 1 & 5 (Singer & Fields): 10398 Hwy. 27, Singer.
District 2 (Merryville): 10182 Hwy. 190 W, Merryville\
District 3 (DeRidder): 1335 1st Ave., DeRidder.
District 4 (Longville): 5711 Hwy. 171, DeRidder.
District 6 (Ragley): 854 Magnolia Church Rd., Ragley.
Districts 7 & 8 (Sugartown): 6599 Hwy. 26, DeRidder.
