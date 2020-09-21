All Hands and Hearts helps out SWLA

“With everything that’s going on in the world, the impacts of this hurricane itself was underreported, in my opinion. The traditional funding that we would get for a response like this isn’t there. The traditional interest of volunteer groups and people wanting to come out isn’t there," said Mejia. "And so for me, it’s very meaningful to come out here and still be able to do something because the community still needs it even if it isn’t being reported as much in the national news cycles.”