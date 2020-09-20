Residents may apply for DSNAP any day, regardless of last name

Residents of the 21 approved parishes who have not yet called to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP benefits are encouraged to call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578 any day through Wednesday, Sept. 23. The call center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Sunday, Sept. 20) and 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday (Sept. 21-23).