Local salon owner sees a brighter future through the destruction

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Laura has caused devastation in so many people’s lives, from damaging homes to even affecting businesses, but some are making the most of the situation.
When COVID-19 closed the doors to Tammy’s Creations Hair Salon, Tammy Guillory took that as an opportunity to start her own hair loss treatment line and apparel company.
“Here we are shut down again, and now, I feel like that was just a steppingstone for me to have something to sustain me," Guillory said. "During this time, also, I’ll be able to push my brand as far as my product line goes. I’ll be able to sell that during the time while we’re rebuilding the salon.”
Though the opportunity has come with its own share of heartbreak. Like most in southwest Louisiana, her business is damaged thanks to Hurricane Laura.
“I have holes in my roof, my backside of the building was hit with the tree, windows broken, water inside the salon, there’s just stuff everywhere.”
However, Guillory says she’s using this time as a blessing, despite the devastation.
“I feel like this is going to help me to be able to venture into a larger building. I think God was preparing me for such a time as this, with all these different streams of what I got going on right now.”
