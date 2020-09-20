FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers continue through the overnight, Beta brings rain through the end of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen a mixture of clouds and showers throughout our Sunday, but the positive has been the cooler temperatures. Showers will be off and on through the evening with breezy conditions at times.
As we move through the rest of this evening we can expect for a few showers and storms to redevelop as some of the outer bands from Beta swing in from the Gulf. The heaviest rain looks to remain along and south of the I-10 corridor as Beta will be moving off to the west towards the Texas coastline. Winds will be gusty as well from time to time with sustained winds 20-25 mph with gust up to 35 mph, so a few broken tree limbs could come down. Temperatures will hold steady as clouds and showers keep us from falling too much, but still in the lower 70′s for the evening. We start out in the upper 60′s for Monday morning so a comfortable start to the day, but clouds and showers will be around. Off and on rain will continue to persist as we move into Monday afternoon with some heavy rain possible into the afternoon, but again the heaviest rain looks to remain along and south of I-10. Highs once again will be back into the middle and upper 70′s as we won’t being seeing much in the way of sunshine. For those continuing to clean up temperatures will be nice to work in, but take the rain gear with you as tropical downpours will be possible throughout the day.
Into the middle portion of the week Beta is expected to begin a northeasterly turn and head back towards Southwest Louisiana, but as a much weaker storm. The bigger concern that we have to watch for is the potential for some flooding as we could be dealing with several inches of rainfall. As of now rainfall amounts look to be 2-5 inches generally over Southwest Louisiana with local amounts higher than that especially along the coastline. So areas that are prone to flooding may have to watch out for a few issues especially with some of the drainage being stopped up.
Into late week the storm looks to move out as we head into Friday and that will start a much drier trend for our area. Temperatures look to hold steady slowly warming back into the lower and middle 80′s, but remaining comfortable. The big take away is to continue to stay tuned to the 7Stormteam as we head into the early week as we will provide the latest updates with Beta.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.