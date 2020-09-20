FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers continue through the overnight, Beta brings rain through the end of the week

As we move through the rest of this evening we can expect for a few showers and storms to redevelop as some of the outer bands from Beta swing in from the Gulf. The heaviest rain looks to remain along and south of the I-10 corridor as Beta will be moving off to the west towards the Texas coastline. Winds will be gusty as well from time to time with sustained winds 20-25 mph with gust up to 35 mph, so a few broken tree limbs could come down. Temperatures will hold steady as clouds and showers keep us from falling too much, but still in the lower 70′s for the evening. We start out in the upper 60′s for Monday morning so a comfortable start to the day, but clouds and showers will be around. Off and on rain will continue to persist as we move into Monday afternoon with some heavy rain possible into the afternoon, but again the heaviest rain looks to remain along and south of I-10. Highs once again will be back into the middle and upper 70′s as we won’t being seeing much in the way of sunshine. For those continuing to clean up temperatures will be nice to work in, but take the rain gear with you as tropical downpours will be possible throughout the day.