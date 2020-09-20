Drive-thru DRCs in Calcasieu and Cameron close due to weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers in Bell City, Lake Charles and Sulphur are closing immediately due to predicted inclement weather.
Weather permitting, the following centers will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 22:
· Calcasieu Parish School Board, 3310 Broad St., Lake Charles, La., 70615
· Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress St., Sulphur, La., 70663
· Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge, 1428 LA 27, Bell City, La., 70630
Several other centers remain open in Louisiana, and residents may visit any open center.
To locate the closest center, call the FEMA Helpline, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator or download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.