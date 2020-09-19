State Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist on LA 182, just south of Pont Des Mouton Road in Lafayette Parish shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.
State Police say the crash claimed the life of Carl Broussard, 54, of Lake Charles.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Broussard was traveling south on the right shoulder of LA 182, and the unknown driver of the unknown vehicle was traveling south, behind Broussard. For unknown reasons, the driver of the unknown vehicle traveled onto the shoulder where he struck Broussard from behind, according to State Police.
State Police say Broussard suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene after the crash, and this crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Troop I at (337) 262-5880.
Troop I has investigated 38 fatal crashes resulting in 42 deaths since the beginning of 2020.
