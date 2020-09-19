Sandbag locations set up in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has established three sites for sandbag distribution as Tropical Storm Beta threatens heavy rainfall.
The following sites will open on Sunday, Sept. 20, and they will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week:
· Ward Three Recreation Center, 3210 Power Center Parkway, Lake Charles
· Ward One Recreation District ballfields, 1180 Don Manuel Blvd., Moss Bluff
· Former Old Tyme Variety Store, 810 South Ruth Street, Sulphur
Sandbags are limited to 20 per resident, and residents must bring their own shovels.
Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion is advising residents to prepare for the potential of 5 to 10 inches of rain over the next 4 to 5 days from Beta.
“This event has the potential to bring very heavy rains to our area. With debris from Hurricane Laura blocking many ditches and drainage features, we may face serious flooding. Everyone should prepare.”
Parish officials are asking residents - if possible - to clean debris from their ditches in anticipation of heavy rains.
