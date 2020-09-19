Remembering Remy: The gentle giant off the field who was full of love

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Remy Hidalgo is best described by his friends as a big teddy bear.
While his stature was intimidating on the football field, it was the size of Remy’s heart that will be remembered by those who knew him.
“I just remember him for being caring, selfless,” said Brandon Cook, one of Hidalgo’s best friends. “I just remember him for that person, like the one who always made sure everyone was good before he was.”
At just 16-years-old Remy made quite the impact. His stepbrother Riley Maricle said he was more than just a friend to those who knew him, he was a brother.
“He always wanted the best for you and he’d give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” Maricle said. “You needed something to eat or needed whatever, he was going to get it.”
Remy collapsed on the Denham Springs High School football field Tuesday during practice. He was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake’s Children’s Hospital and then airlifted to the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. According to his family, doctors believed the junior offensive lineman suffered a heat stroke.
Friday morning he passed away.
“I just want to tell him it doesn’t feel real,” Cook said. “I just want him to text me back tell me everything is going to be ok. I just want to tell him I miss him, love him and I hope he watches over me.”
While he may be gone in the flesh, his friends say they can still feel his presence, looking over them as he always has.
“I know he’s been watching over all of us and I know he was in that hospital room looking at us telling us it’s going to be ok,” Wallace said.
