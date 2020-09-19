FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy and cool Saturday, Beta looks to bring rain into next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our Saturday has been full of clouds and a few breaks allowing sunshine to filter through, but a nice day with no rainfall. Temperatures have been comfortable as we have only reached the upper 70′s and lower 80′s across the area.
Through the rest of the afternoon and evening clouds will continue to filter in as Beta churns off to our South. Rain looks to hold off through the daylight hours, but as we near midnight and into early Sunday morning showers will be possible as moisture begins to move in from the east as Beta slowly moves to the west. Temperatures will be holding steady and slowly falling back into the middle and lower 70′s. We can expect a little warmer start to our Sunday as clouds and rain prevent temperatures from getting a cool as Saturday morning, but upper 60′s is where we can expect to start out for Sunday morning. Clouds and showers will be the story for our Sunday as we can expect rounds of rain to move through especially for areas to the south and along the I-10 corridor as some of Beta’s outer bands move through. Breezy conditions will also be possible as winds will be 20-25 with gust slightly higher at times. The one exception will be Cameron who is under a Tropical Storm Warning for winds over 39 mph and some of the stronger rain bands. Continue to follow the 7Stormteam this weekend as we will be providing the latest information as it comes in.
As we continue into the rest of the week, the unsettled weather looks to continue as plenty of moisture will be working its way into the region. The exact track of the storm as well as the intensity will dictate what type of effects we see in Southwest Louisiana. As of now we can expect to see periods of heavy tropical downpours moving through that could lead to flooding in some areas. Now it’s too early to tell where the flooding could take place, but we are looking at the potential for several inches of rain by the time the system ends. Temperatures stay steady in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s through the week.
So the take away is that we can expect rain chances to increase as we move into Sunday and that trend will continue through the middle of the week before we may see slight improvements. There is no need to panic as we still have a couple days to watch the system as it is very slow moving. Prepare to see those tropical downpours, which could lead to some flooding in areas more prone to it. Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather App for the latest updates as well as the 7Stormteam social media.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
