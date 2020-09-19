FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy and cool Saturday, Beta looks to bring rain into next week

Through the rest of the afternoon and evening clouds will continue to filter in as Beta churns off to our South. Rain looks to hold off through the daylight hours, but as we near midnight and into early Sunday morning showers will be possible as moisture begins to move in from the east as Beta slowly moves to the west. Temperatures will be holding steady and slowly falling back into the middle and lower 70′s. We can expect a little warmer start to our Sunday as clouds and rain prevent temperatures from getting a cool as Saturday morning, but upper 60′s is where we can expect to start out for Sunday morning. Clouds and showers will be the story for our Sunday as we can expect rounds of rain to move through especially for areas to the south and along the I-10 corridor as some of Beta’s outer bands move through. Breezy conditions will also be possible as winds will be 20-25 with gust slightly higher at times. The one exception will be Cameron who is under a Tropical Storm Warning for winds over 39 mph and some of the stronger rain bands. Continue to follow the 7Stormteam this weekend as we will be providing the latest information as it comes in.