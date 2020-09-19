FEMA opens drive-thru disaster recovery center in Cameron

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - A drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center has opened in Cameron Parish on Saturday, Sept. 19, to help Hurricane Laura survivors.
Different from the standard in-person facility, the new center is an easy and COVID-safe way for Hurricane Laura survivors to have documents scanned into their case file.
The drive-thru is staffed with FEMA personnel who are available to scan documents, assist with registration and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs.
The center operates under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service. Survivors remain in their cars, and specialist wearing a face mask will receive documents through the window and return them.
No appointments are necessary, and hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
The drive-thru center is located at the Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Center, 1428 HWY 27, Bell City, La., 70630.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.