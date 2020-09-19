Cajun Navy issues readiness response statement

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cajun Navy says they have been actively monitoring the situation with Tropical Storm Beta as well as the other tropical depressions and disturbances.
They say that they are ready to assist with rescue and recovery efforts for areas affected. Just like they have been doing in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas.
The Cajun Navy has volunteers already checking in and willing to deploy as soon as the situation is safe and a need is identified.
However, they are looking for more, especially those with high water vehicles and boats. Volunteers can sign up at www.cajunrelief.org prior to joining.
The needs are not yet determined as the storm is still active, and conditions continue to change. They are working with authorities to determine what assets will be needed, where they will be needed and for authorities to determine when it is safe for them to deploy.
For more info, visit the Cajun Navy’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.