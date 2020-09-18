VIDEO: Audubon Coastal Wildlife Network rescues stranded dolphin in Cameron Parish

CAMERON PARISH, La. (WVUE) -The Audubon Coastal Wildlife Network and Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network rescued a stranded female bottlenose dolphin in Cameron Parish.
The dolphin was trapped in a pond that was 9 miles inland. According to the report, she most likely got stuck due to a storm surge created by Hurricane Laura.
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Office of Law Enforcement also assisted. Once rescued, the dolphin was examined and released back to the Gulf of Mexico.
“This was a multi-day and multi-organizational effort to rescue, transport, and release this bottlenose dolphin,” said Audubon Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding, Rescue, and Rehab Coordinator Gabriella Harlamert. “All these agencies came together for the common goal of making a positive impact on the natural world.”
CWN anticipates more reports of animal strandings in the coming months in relation to the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. Hurricanes may result in increased marine mammal strandings due to storm surge and coastal flooding. It is possible for live marine mammals to strand on the beach or be further inland in waterways they usually are not found.
Please report all stranded marine mammals and sea turtles (live or dead) to CWN at (504) 235-3005.
If you report a stranding, they ask you to provide the location and coordinates, photographs of the animal and the nature of the report (alive, dead, size, etc.).
If you report a live stranded animal they recommend to:
- Keep crowds away and noise levels down to avoid causing stress to the animal
- Don’t push the animal back into the water to relocate it
- Leave all entanglements that may be present on the animal
