One killed in fire at Calcasieu Refining

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A contractor died following a fire at Calcasieu Refining Thursday, state police confirm.
The Lake Charles Fire Department was notified of a fire at Calcasieu Refining, on West Tank Farm Road, at 2:25 p.m. Thursday, according State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D. State Police Emergency Services Technicians were dispatched to the scene.
Senegal said a preliminary investigation found that cutting was taking place on a stack housing that was damaged by Hurricane Laura, causing oil to catch on fire. The contractor received burns on 60 to 80 percent of their body and fell approximately 15 feet when the fire caused their harness to fail.
The victim was initially flown toward Lafayette General but was diverted to Lake Charles Memorial due to his rapidly deteriorating condition, Senegal said.
The fire was contained, although the Lake Charles Fire Department remained on scene in case the fire reignited.
KPLC has reached out to Calcasieu Refining and the contracting company for more information.
