Locals provide free fuel to support Cameron Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A day after Hurricane Laura, Tony Theriot, 55, came to Hackett’s Corner to help distribute free gas to residents.
In the past few weeks, thousands of gallons of gas have been distributed to those in need.
Scotty Poole of Grand Lake brought two five-gallon tanks, the limit per person.
“I’m using ten-twelve gallons a day," Poole said. “This has been a blessing. Not knowing how long we’re gonna be without electricity, really wasn’t sure how we’d be able to afford it and this has been a godsend.”
Locals say the law firms of Chad Mudd and John Carmouche are providing the ten gallons of gasoline per day, free of charge with help from donations.
Theriot estimated they go through 1200-1500 gallons a day, sometimes nearly double the amount.
Shari Mirgon stopped by with her team from Covenant United Methodist Church in Lafayette, Louisiana, to drop off six boxes of engine oil. One box contains six bottles of engine oil.
Mirgon said fuel is important for parish residents who are still without power.
“As someone’s using a generator full-time, they need to operate the whole time to have that airconditioning or their refrigerator and freezer running," Mirgon said.
The damage is widespread in Cameron but volunteers are putting others first.
“The volunteers are all from right here in the neighborhood," Lewis Firman, 70, said. “There’s nobody, no other place. Just right here in the neighborhood. We gave up working at our house to come over here to help the rest of the people and then when we leave here, we go home to work on ours. We’re trying to get our parish back. right now it’s under devastation, and until we can get our parish back, this is what we’ll end up doing.”
Retired principal David Duhon praised the community.
“The people here are some of the hardest working folks I’ve ever known in my life," Duhon said. "These people will not give up, ever. That’s Cameron Parish for you.”
Distribution begins early morning until 4 p.m. every day until the fuel runs out.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.