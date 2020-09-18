Life Christian Academy planning to reopen, just three weeks after Hurricane Laura

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - It’s been just over three weeks since Hurricane Laura hit Southwest Louisiana, but one private school in Sulphur is working to reopen its doors on Monday.
Students at Life Christian Academy were back in school for two weeks before the hurricane made landfall. Like many schools in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, trees and debris consumed the property of the school.
“We had 13 trees down on our property, but none of them actually hit our classroom buildings," Principal Stefanee Tolbert said.
While a newly renovated building on the property sustained major damage, the school’s main building did not.
“Being in this building, even before we had power - we just got electricity back up today - just walking through and being in this space, there’s just such a peace about it."
After working tirelessly for weeks to clean up the surrounding property, and only 72 hours after getting power back, Tolbert said class will be back in session.
Nearly 400 students are scheduled to return Monday, Sept. 21. Some of which are new students that have been impacted by Hurricane Laura.
“We’re actually able to accept some more kids that are displaced right now," Tolbert said. “So, we are able to take about 40 more kids. So, just giving our parents a place to bring them so, you know, they can take care of their own homes.”
Principal Tolbert said the goal of reopening so quickly is to help families in any way they can. For now, that means giving students a sense of normalcy and a place to go to school.
“We are so aware of how abnormal it is that our facility has been essentially untouched, and we’re just believing that God is going to restore so much," she said. "Our community is strong, we have seen that and not just within our school family, but even outside of those walls; I know that we’re going to come back stronger.”
Principal Tolbert said reopening the school wouldn’t be possible without the help of her student’s families, and she looks forward to seeing them bright and early on Monday.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.