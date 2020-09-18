LAURA RECOVERY: What you need to know - Friday, Sept. 18

Mandatory evacuation has been lifted for Calcasieu Parish. Cameron Parish is still under a mandatory evacuation. Residents wishing to return are strongly encouraged to secure their homes then return to evacuation. Residents who stay must be self-sufficient. Services in the area are limited and the large amount of traffic on the roads is hampering recovery efforts.
Curfew has been lifted for Beauregard Parish.
PLEASE PRACTICE GENERATOR SAFETY Of the 28 deaths from Hurricane Laura, nine have been from carbon monoxide. Make sure generators are hooked up correctly and never operate them in enclosed spaces. Click HERE for more on generator safety.
Free carbon monoxide alarms available for resident’s homes at Lake Charles Fire Department, Ward 6 Fire Dept, Westlake Fire Department, DeRidder Fire Department and Merryville Fire Department.
BE AWARE OF SIGNS OF HEAT STROKE - Nine people have died from heat-related illnesses.
· DSNAP Applications - http://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/dsnap
· To register for FEMA federal disaster assistance, call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. Register online at disasterassistance.gov. If you have insurance, contact your adjuster and begin the insurance process. If you are denied, a reason is provided. Continue contacting FEMA and your insurance provider. Visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 to get your FEMA questions answered.
FEMA has opened a drive-thru document drop-off site for residents at the Calcasieu Parish School Board office 3310 Broad St. It will be open seven days a week, 7am-5pm.
FEMA has set up a Mobile Registration Intake Centers at:
- LSU Ag Extension - Across from Grand Lake Head Start 10098 Gulf Hwy, Lake Charles (use 10100 Gulf Highway for mapping) 8am-5pm
- Hackberry Community Center (Across from Hackberry community library) 986 Main Street, Hackberry, LA 70645
- OPENING SEPT. 19: Cameron Parish National Wildlife Refuge - 1428 La. 27, Bell City, LA 70630.
- OPENING SEPT. 20: Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, 203 Third St., Leesville. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Three FEMA MRICs open in Beauregard Parish
- Beauregard Parish Police Jury Building, 201 West 2nd Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Open now through Sept. 23
- Hyatt Community Center, 6249 Highway 109, Fields, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Open through Sept. 25
- Singer Baptist Church, 9106 Hwy. 27, Singer, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Open through Sept. 25
Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center in Jefferson Davis Parish to Remain Open Until Sept. 20
The drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center at Lacassine High School in Jefferson Davis Parish will continue to operate 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 20. Any survivor who registered with FEMA and wants to have documents scanned and entered into their case file can visit the center at:
Lacassine High School 409 Algonia Ave. Lacassine
· Dial 211 if you are in need of food, water, shelter or personal assistance. Dial: 211 or Text: 898-211
· Calcasieu residents in need of transportation to evacuate may call 911. Transportation is available from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. only. Click HERE for more. The Parish Pick-Up Point operations at Chennault International Airport, 364 Mallard Cove St., Lake Charles, have been extended until Sunday, Sept. 20. Residents who need transportation to evacuate can still call 911 and they will be brought to this location, but now the site will also function as the drop-off point for returning evacuees. Transportation is available from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. The 24-hour-a-day comfort station, which provides air conditioning, water and food for those individuals who arrive outside of transportation hours, is also still available. For residents who need transportation to the comfort station, 911 will dispatch Parish Paratransit to pick them up. Paratransit will also provide transport from the Parish Drop-Off Point to their homes if they are unable to find transportation themselves. The Ward 3 Marshal’s Office will continue to provide security between 6 p.m.- 8 a.m. at the site.
· Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration may be available to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. Contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visiting SBA’s website at SBA.gov/disaster. Deaf and hard- of-hearing individuals can call (800) 877-8339.
· Calcasieu Parish Water leaks - water leaks, broken water lines or sewage issues call 491-1442 8am–5pm.
· Lake Charles Water: Residents are asked to not to run sprinkler systems or water lawns. Customers remain under a boil water advisory until further notice as water plants are running on generator power.
· Most of SWLA remains under a boil advisory.
· Burn ban remains in effect for Cameron, Calcasieu and Jeff Davis. Burn ban is lifted for Allen, Beauregard and Vernon.
· Drive slowly and carefully. Road conditions are dangerous. Power lines are dangling; traffic lights are not working. Treat every intersection as a 4 way stop.
· Law enforcement insists that residents abide by dusk to dawn curfews. Without street lights, the streets are dangerous to travel at night and officials are trying to curb looting.
· Cameron Parish Clerk of Court will be working in the Cameron Courthouse on Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00am - 2:00pm. You will be able to reach them by phone any time. (337) 775-5316
· Vinton City Hall opens for drive thru for utility payments Mon-Thur 8-10am and 2-4pm.
· Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Division of Planning and Development has opened a temporary office at Prien Lake Park, Harbor’s Edge Pavilion, 3700 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles for those who need them to perform Hurricane Laura recovery work in Calcasieu Parish. Office hours will be 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Temporary weekend hours have been added: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Sunday. 337-721-3610 or email planning@calcasieuparish.gov
· City of Lake Charles Permitting Center are now processing permit requests through www.mypermitnow.org. Staff members are also available to answer questions by phone at 491-1294.
· Price Gouging: Once a state of emergency is declared, a ban on price-gouging takes effect. If you suspect price gouging, to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Section by calling 800-351-4889. When calling, be sure to include the name and address of the merchant as well as the price and receipt of the item or service.
· UHAUL is providing 30 days of free storage in several outlying cities for those displaced by the storm. Check the list here.
· Free saw chain sharpening in front of Sale Street Baptist 1611 West Sale Road in Lake Charles, and it will continue until demand slows.
· Operation Blue Roof - Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis & Vernon eligible for #OperationBlueroof: Operation Blue Roof is a free service by USACE for FEMA. To apply, call 1-888-ROOF-BLU or visit: www.usace.army.mil/blueroof/
SCAM/FRAUD alert: Temporary blue roofs offered through Operation #BlueRoof are FREE. If somebody tells you otherwise or attempts to charge you, they are not with the Corps of Engineers or associated with this program. Report those cases to local law enforcement.
Operation Blue Roof info for Beauregard Parish update: After Sept. 15, you can still sign-up for a Blue Roof at the Living Hope Church (1708 Hwy. 112, DeRidder) with pastor Kevin Coward. Contact him at 337-375-2116 to set up a time to meet. The deadline to apply is Sept. 21. You can still sign up online at www.usace.army.mil/BlueRoof/ or toll free at 888-ROOF-BLU.
· Sale Street Baptist Church – 1611 West Sale Road Samaritan’s Purse: Available daily from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Debris clearing, roof tarping, chainsaw blade sharpening, etc.
· Crisis Response International at Celebration Worship Center 3231 Highway 27 S, Sulphur. Resource station plus debris removal services daily until further notice.
· Christian World with Operation Blessing - debris clean-up, helping residents salvage their personal belongings, debris removal, and chainsaw work. Stop by and fill out a work request for FREE volunteer help. Christian World 2001 E. Gauthier Rd, Lake Charles Monday – Saturday 9:30AM – 4:30PM. Need Help: 1-800-730-2537
· SBP Disaster Recovery is in the Vinton and Sulphur area and will stay long-term to eventually assist with rebuilding needs. If someone needs assistance with tarping, debris removal, mucking, or mold suppression, please email laurahelp@sbpusa.org and they will coordinate with the teams on the ground. SBPUSA.org
· Maplewood First Baptist Church 4501 Maplewood Dr in Sulphur hot meals at noon and 5pm
· Salata Salad Kitchen on Nelson Road serving 500 meals on a first-come, first-serve basis at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
· Crossroads Church on US 171 in Moss Bluff serving lunch for 1,000 people around noon, Friday, Sept. 18. Relief center open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
· Domestic Church from Baton Rouge will be grilling hamburgers in the Market Basket parking lot on Nelson Road on Friday, Sept. 18.
First Pentecostal Church of Westlake (on Sampson Street) with Reach Out America serving 800 BBQ lunches at 1 p.m. Friday.
· Green Oak Baptist Church 4976 Hwy LA-389 located in Bivens has Hurricane Relief supplies, and serves a meal daily at 1:30.
· Johnsonville’s Big Taste Grill is serving sausage links the following locations:
- Kroger 2010 Country Club Rd. Lake Charles 9/18 11am-3pm
- Kroger 1421 Beglis Parkway Sulphur 9/19 11am-3pm
- Rouses 800 Carlyss Drive Sulphur 9/20 10am-2pm
- Rouses 1351 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy Moss Bluff 9/21 10am-2pm
· New Step Outreach at 1017 N Pine St in DeRidder is serving meals and distributing groceries daily.
· United Way of SWLA and the United Cajun Navy 2401 6th St., Lake Charles. Hot meals will be available at lunch every day. Open 8 a.m.- 8. p.m. seven days a week.
· Cajun Navy is serving 3 hot meals a day out of Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp 723 Ryan Lake Charles. Drive up service, hot plate lunches and supply packages.
· SWLA Center for Health Services 2000 Opelousas St. Lake Charles free hot food to go every day starting at noon.
· Hancock Whitney is distributing hot meals daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday, Sept 18th at the Ryan Street Financial Center, 3401 Ryan St.
· Crisis Response International at Celebration Worship Center 3231 Highway 27 S, Sulphur. Serving lunch at noon daily
· Carey Baptist Disaster Association Hot meals every day at noon with the at Trinity Baptist Church 1800 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles
· Meals being given out at Walmart on Hwy. 14 in Lake Charles.
· The MLK Center on 2009 N Simmons St. in Lake Charles will have free groceries and free hot meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
· Red Cross feeding and supply sites- click here to see today’s list.
· Hot meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily Soul Soup, 801 East First Street, in DeRidder.
· Operation BBQ Relief www.obr.org is providing hot BBQ meals to organizations, churches, and groups. All meals orders need to be in increments of 50 and must be placed by 5 p.m. the previous day. Call 386-222-2756.
· Circle 7 Seafood 1221 N. MLK Lake Charles lunch and dinner daily from noon -5pm
· New Look Furniture parking lot 1115 N. MLK Lake Charles, various churches providing lunch, dinner, water, ice
· Glad Tidings Church – 3501 Texas Street Serving meals and distributing food from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily.
· Nina P’s 1600 West McNeese St Lake Charles, various restaurants serving hot meals
· Salvation Army Canteen locations for Friday, Sept. 18
1. 3004 Gerstner Memorial Hwy (Old Goodwill Store)
2. 2800 Derek Dr. (Lowe’s)
3. 900 N. Lakeshore Dr. (Civic Center)
4. 4112 Ryan St. (Diva Nails)
5. 2802 Ryan St. (Little Caesar’s)
6. 6878 Lake St. (Chevron Station)
7. 425 S. Martin Luther King Hwy. (Destroyed Valero Station)
8. 1400 Broad St.
9. 2399 Sixth St. (Throne of Grace Church)
10. 11054 Hwy. 384, Big Lake (St. Mary’s Catholic Church)[lunch only]
11. 2002 N. Ryan St. (Walmart Neighborhood Market)
12. 1714 Gerstner Memorial Dr. (Chad’s Pawn Shop) [lunch only]
13. 1601 A. Sampson St., Westlake (Westwood Family Video) [lunch only]
· Ideal Market, in partnership with the Hispanic Baptist Association, distributing water, canned food items flour, sugar, and other necessities around 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at Houston River Baptist Church, at 110 W. Houston River Road in Sulphur.
· Hardies and Bountiful Baskets will be distributing groceries Saturday Sept 19 starting at 10:30am at the Moss Bluff VFW 2668 US-171
· GMFS Mortgage 3830 Nelson Road Lake Charles daily thru Friday Sept 18 10am - 2pm various supplies
· Maplewood First Baptist Church 4501 Maplewood Dr Sulphur daily at noon and 5pm, hot meals, baby items, toiletries, tarps, tacks, paper towels, water, gatorade, non perishable foods and more
· East Ridge Baptist Church 5400 Highway 397 Lake Charles daily thru Friday Sept 18 10:30am-4pm groceries, cleaning supplies, baby and adult diapers, water and various other items
· CrossRoads 338 Hwy 171 Moss Bluff daily thru Friday Sept 18 10am-2pm various supplies
· East Ridge Baptist Church is distributing groceries, cleaning supplies, baby and adult diapers, water and some miscellaneous items. NOT ACCEPTING OR DISTRIBUTING CLOTHING, NOR DO THEY HAVE MEALS TO HAND OUT. Located at 5400 Highway 397. Distribution is from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday-Friday.
· Green Oak Baptist Church 4976 Hwy LA-389 located in Bivens has Hurricane Relief supplies, and serves a meal daily at 1:30.
· Friendships 1019 N 1st Ave, Lake Charles, various supplies including heavy duty vinyl, ice, food
· New Step Outreach 1017 N Pine St. DeRidder, supplies every day between 10am-4pm
· First Pentecostal Church 320 Bunker Road Lake Charles lunch available most days plus water, food, snacks, all baby items, cleaning supplies, and all kinds of things
· Throne of Grace Fellowship – 2401 6th Street Daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Supplies, food, ice, water, baby supplies, toiletries, hot meals at lunch
· New Look Furniture parking lot 1115 N. MLK Lake Charles, various churches providing lunch, dinner, water, ice
· New Step Outreach at 1017 N Pine St in DeRidder is serving meals and distributing groceries daily.
· United Way and United Cajun Navy Hurricane Relief Warehouse 2401 6th Street, Lake Charles. Open 7 days a week for donations and pick-up of items 8:30am-5pm. Non-perishable food, pet food, bottled water and cleaning supplies.
· Crisis Response International at Celebration Worship Center 3231 Highway 27 S, Sulphur. Serving lunch at noon daily and resource station plus debris removal services daily until further notice.
· Free food for pets and livestock. Red Oak Farms 6117 Tom Hebert Road, Lake Charles. Open all day every day.
· SWLA Center for Health Services 2000 Opelousas St ice, water, food, restrooms, showers.
· Family Place Church in Reeves serving meals and acting as supply distribution center.
· Stellar Beans 319 Broad Lake Charles has a community pantry - stop in and pick up what you need 7am-10am daily. If you need something outside of these hours text 337-602-8441.
· Beauregard Parish Points of Distribution
Thursday, Sept. 17 will be the last day for the supply distribution site at Merryville High School. These sites will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until further notice:
- East Beauregard High School 5364 La. 113
- DeRidder South Beauregard High School 151 Longville Church Road
- Longville Singer High School 153 La. 110, Singer.
· Cameron Parish Points of Distribution:
- 986 Main Street, Hackberry, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Hackett’s Corner, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- St. Mary of the Lake Church
- Canik’s Grocery, 4459 W. Creole Hwy., 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
· Ice will be available at Evans High School beginning at 10am Friday. Citizens will drive through the circular drive in front of the school for pickup
· The National Guard will be distributing food, water, ice and tarps to residents from 8am-6pm at the following locations:
Vinton Elementary School
Westwood Elementary School in Westlake
Iowa Knights of Columbus Hall 503 US 90 in Iowa
Holy Family School at 785 Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff
DeQuincy Railroad Museum
Lake Charles Civic Center 900 Lakeshore Drive 8am-6pm
Washington Marion High School 2802 Pineview St Lake Charles 8am-6pm
McMurry Park 300 Hazel St. in Sulphur
Power Center 3009 Gerstner Lake Charles
· The Grand Lake Firemen’s Center and Hackberry Community Center have MREs, bottled water, and ice available.
· Eastwood Pentecostal Church on Opelousas Street operating as a food and water distribution site.
· Distributing water, ice, and MREs at the Evans Fire Department.
· Throne of Grace Fellowship 2401 6th Street United Way and United Cajun Navy: Daily from 8am–8pm. Supplies, food, ice, water, baby supplies, toiletries, hot meals at lunch.
· Kroger providing laundry facilities to customers and shower facilities for first responders on Country Club and on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur.
· SWLA Center for Health Services on 2000 Opelousas Street has porta-potties, medical trailers, and showers coming in.
· Canaan Baptist Church 19190 Hwy. 8 Leesville is doing a Laundry Ministry for as long as there is a need. They will wash, dry and fold your laundry for you at no charge.
· SWLA Center for Health Services is looking for people to assist with Hurricane Laura recovery efforts! Qualifications are working hands and a willing heart! To sign up email cchavis1@swlahealth.org.
· The Cameron Parish Police Jury has set up a call-in number for those who wish to volunteer their time, share equipment, or make donations. Volunteers can call 720-212-1038.
· United Way of Southwest Louisiana is receiving donations from all over the country every day, and the Cajun Navy is looking for more volunteers to help receive and stock as well as get people what they need when they drive up. The warehouse is open 7 days a week 8am-8pm 2401 6th St., Lake Charles
· OBR is set up at Lake Charles Walmart off 14 and they desperately need some local volunteers! They are preparing 3200 hot meals. If you can help call Jack Woods 901-674-4268
· Christian World with Operation Blessing - Volunteers are needed to assist with debris clean-up, helping residents salvage their personal belongings, debris removal, and chainsaw work For any questions, or for more information on how to register as a volunteer, please call 1-800-730-2537 or email volunteer@ob.org.
SWLA Center for Health Services 2000 Opelousas Street Lake Charles is providing WiFi-Phone charging (bring your cord)-Satellite calls if your landline is down
· Patients with cancer who evacuated their homes because of Hurricane Laura can call 888-599-1073 8am-5pm Monday-Friday for assistance with reaching their doctors about ongoing cancer treatments and cancer care. There is also an LCP medical advisor who can help answer questions from patients.
· Area hospitals are open including Christus Ochsner St Patrick, Christus Ochsner Lake Area, Lake Charles Memorial, Avail, and West Cal Cam.
· Lake Charles Urgent Care, 1905 Country Club Road and 2400 Ryan Street, are open for non-emergent medical care. Hours for both locations are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
· Fast Pace Health Urgent Care is also open at both Lake Charles locations (2900 Gerstner Memorial Drive and 2640 Country Club Road). Clinic hours for both locations are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. seven days a week.
· Imperial Health Urgent Care, 4201 Nelson Road, has also re-opened and Imperial Health has established a call center for patients of their clinics. The Patient Call Center number is 337-433-8400
· Robinson Dental Group- Lake Charles Location at 2629 Country Club Rd. 70605 is now open Mon-Sat 8am-5pm. 337-496-5552 or 337-474-3636
· A “Keep Calm Line” has been established to connect residents to resources when dealing with their stress and mental health: 1-866-310-7977.
· Free crisis counseling https://unitedwayswla.org/crisischat 1800-TXT-TEEN
· SWLA Center for Health Services on 2000 Opelousas Street has porta-potties, medical trailers, and showers coming in. Medical trailers have already arrived.
· Bayou Physical Therapy in Lake Charles on the corner of Lake Street and W. Sale Road open 8am to 5pm. Taking walk-ins and appointments.
· 100 Percent Chiropractic open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.
· The Pathology Lab 830 W. Bayou Pines Dr. Lake Charles is open from 8am-5pm weekdays.
· Vision Source - Dr. Robert Janot, located at 3817 Maplewood Drive in Sulphur, is now open for emergency and urgent care eye services from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments are required, call 337-607-9009.
· Free COVID-19 testing in Lake Charles at the Gulfway Shopping Center, 115 West McNeese St. Testing from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Free COVID-19 testing at the Sulphur Public Health Unit, 201 Edgar Street in Sulphur. Testing from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Connect: The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has launched “Connect,” a way for families to locate loved ones who evacuated from Hurricane Laura to state-provided hotel rooms. The number to call is 225-342-2727 or families can fill out a form online by visiting http://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/form/dcfs-connect.
Red Cross; Safe and Well: After a disaster, letting your family and friends know that you are safe and well can bring your loved ones great peace of mind. Register Yourself as “Safe and Well”Click on the “List Myself as Safe and Well” button to register yourself on the site. Search for Loved Ones. Concerned family and friends can search the list of those who have registered themselves as “safe and well” by clicking on the “Search Registrants” button. The results of a successful search will display a loved one’s first name, last name and a brief message.
· For urgent needs such as reporting water leaks, broken lines, sewage issues, debris in the roadway, etc., residents are asked to call 491-1442. This call center is manned seven days a week, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Residents who are able to do so, should also stay tuned to www.cityoflakecharles.com and www.facebook.com/LakeCharlesLouisiana for important updates as they become available.
· The Lake Charles Mayor’s Action Line is accepting calls regarding pressing City issues. Residents may call 491-1346, M-F 8am-5pm.
· Due to ongoing damage assessments, all City of Lake Charles parks and playgrounds remain closed until further notice. This includes recreation centers, outdoor picnic areas, walking trails and play structures within the parks.
Residents are urged to use caution when hiring contractor for services. Before securing services, be sure to check the businesses profile at www.BBB.org. Ask for references and ask for multiple quotes. Request proof of licensure and liability insurance and never pay in full up front. Get all quotes in writing and stagger your payments so your final payment is not due until the work is complete. If you suspect fraudulent activity on the part of a contractor or other vendor, contact the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana at 337-478-6253 or call the National Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.
Contractors: Contractors wishing to do business within the City of Lake Charles and/or Calcasieu Parish as asked to register with Calcasieu Parish by calling 721-3800.
· Free food for pets and livestock. Red Oak Farms 6117 Tom Hebert Road, Lake Charles. Open all day every day.
· Gill Bright Animal Hospital on 406 W McNeese St, in Lake Charles, is handing out free pet food.
· Calcasieu Parish Animal Services asks residents who have been separated from their pets due to Hurricane Laura to visit petharbor.com or call Animal Services at 337-853-9573. Temporary shelter now open 1-3 p.m. at 550-A Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles by appointment only. The center is posting daily updates on Facebook “Calcasieu Parish ASA.”
· City of Lake Charles has resumed its normal collection routes. Due to debris piles and low limbs/power lines, trucks may not be able to access every street. If you are able to, place your trash receptacle as close to the street as possible, away from debris piles, low-hanging limbs and power lines. Residents whose trash receptacle was lost or damaged during the storm can request a replacement by calling 491-1442. Routes may be running behind schedule due to the volume of pickups.
Citizens can drop off spoiled goods and household waste at the following locations 9am-3pm
- Grace & Medora Park: 2720 Medora Street
- Henry Heights Recreation Center: 801 East School Street
- Weaver Park Ballfields: 4436 Weaver Road
· Waste Management residential collection service resumes in all of SWLA except Cameron Parish with regularly scheduled routes. Collection is limited to cart content only. Residents who lost trash containers in the storm may call Waste Management to get a replacement at 337-436-7229.
· Lake Arthur trash can pickup has resumed its regular schedule.
· DeRidder residents may drop off vegetative debris such as tree limbs at their debris site on Fisher Road, next to Beauregard Cemetery, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Only debris from City of DeRidder residents will be accepted. Only vegetational debris - no household garbage.
· Garbage routes will start up again in the City of DeRidder, starting with workers’ regular routes in Green Acres, and they will go down all the city streets that they can.
Due to the lack of water pressure in many areas, a burn ban is in place for most of SWLA.
The DeRidder Fire Department will allow open burning of natural vegetation by permit only, effective immediately. Due to the amount of debris in the city, burn piles must be inspected by fire personnel prior to burning. Burning without a permit and inspection is illegal, and the individual may face fines. For more information, call the fire department at 337-462-8929.
Please do not place debris in or near drainage catch basins or in open ditches. Do not blow lawn debris/grass clippings into the roadway.
Here is a suggestion from FEMA on how to sort your debris for pickup.
· Neighborhood Walmart on Ryan Street
· 7080 Gulf Hwy. Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (cash only)
· 1901 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy. Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (cash only)
· 2401 Westwood Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (cash only)
· 108 - Exxon and Chevron near Lowe’s (all grades may not be available)
· EZ Mart, corner of Hwy. 90 and 108 (all grades may not be available)
· Walmart Neighborhood Market in Moss Bluff open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· CSE Federal Credit Union Jennings drive thru open with limited services 10am-2pm. ATM’s available Jennings and Lake Charles.
· JD Bank will have Saturday Banking available Sept. 12, 9am-noon, at the following branch locations:
Jennings - 507 N. Main St.
Moss Bluff - 120 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy.
Sulphur - 2905 Maplewood Dr.
Beginning Monday, Sept 14, the following Lake Charles area branches will have Lobby and Drive-Thru service available 9am-3pm:
Carlyss – 4507 Hwy 27
Iowa – 414 S. Kinney
Lake Charles – 4904 Big Lake Rd.
Lake Charles – 2726 Gerstner Memorial Dr.
Lake Charles – 4989 E. McNeese St. (Morganfield)
Moss Bluff – 120 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy.
Sulphur – 2905 Maplewood Dr.
Westlake – 1511 Sampson St.
Visit //www.jdbank.com/locations for a complete list of branches and hours.
· First Federal Bank
· Main Office – 1135 Lakeshore Dr, 9am-3pm, Mon-Fri
· Nelson Branch – 4090 Nelson Rd, 9am-3pm, Mon-Fri
· DeRidder Branch – 519 N. Pine St, 9am-5pm, Mon-Fri
· Oakdale Branch – 222 S. 10th St, 9am-5pm, Mon-Fri
· Chase reopened its locations at Northside Lake Charles and the Beglis branch in Sulphur.
· Lakeside Bank drive-thrus are open at the Lake Charles Nelson branch and Sulphur branch, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
· First National Bank of DeRidder - all locations are now open for limited hours 9am-3pm, and all ATMs are operational. Our Calcasieu locations in Sulphur, Lake Charles, and Moss Bluff remain drive-thru only at this time.
· Hancock Whitney Bank has all Lake Charles and Jennings area locations open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with ATMs available:
Ryan Street Financial Center – 3401 Ryan Street, Lake Charles (Drive thru closed)
Country Club Financial Center – 1901 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles
Oak Park Financial Center – 2828 Hwy 14, Lake Charles (Banking trailer onsite)
Pelican State Credit Union 2231 Oak Park Blvd, Lake Charles ATM and drive thru open
Sulphur Financial Center – 1805 S. Ruth St., Sulphur
Westlake Financial Center – 1415 Sampson St., Westlake (Mobile Bank onsite)
Jennings Financial Center – 1110 N. Main St, Jennings
· Access of Louisiana Federal Credit Union
Sulphur-4400 Maplewood Drive: ATM open, Drive thru only open 10am-2pm Monday-Friday (lobby closed), Night drop open Monday-Friday, received by 9:30am & processed same day
Lake Charles-3109 Common Street: Office Closed, Night drop open Monday-Friday, received by 9:30am & processed same day
Switchboard open 8am-5pm Monday-Friday
· Thrifty Way Pharmacy, 1505 W. McNeese - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
· Hobgood Pharmacy in Lake Charles is open.
· Walgreens on Ryan Street, on Country Club and in Moss Bluff are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, Moss Bluff’s pharmacy opens at noon.
· Gordon’s Drug Store 2716 Lake St. Lake Charles is open 10am-4pm.
· Pettit’s Pharmacy 114 Gloria Drive, Moss Bluff
· Boudreaux’s New Drug Store 404 E Prien Lake Rd Lake Charles is open.
· Iowa Pharmacy is open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday and 8 a.m. - noon on Saturday.
· Walmart pharmacies on Nelson Road, Moss Bluff, and in Sulphur open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..
· CVS pharmacies
- Ryan Street
- Prien Lake Road
- Nelson Road
- Sam Houston Jones Parkway
- Beglis Parkway
· Caraway’s on McKinley Street in Westlake is open.
· Albertson’s on Country Club open from 8am-6pm
· Denny’s open from 8am-5pm.
· Pumpelly Tire in Lake Charles and Sulphur open from 8 to 2.
· Kroger on Country Club is open.
· Slagle Mall in Vernon open.
· Stine in Lake Charles, Sulphur and DeRidder open daily 8am-4pm.
· Stine in Jennings open M-F 7am-6pm, Sat 8am-6pm, Sun 9am-6pm
· Lowe’s in Sulphur is open.
· Family Tire Care in Lake Charles has reopened.
· Misse’s Grocery is open in Sulphur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Rouses Markets in Sulphur & Moss Bluff are open daily 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
· Walmart Neighborhood Markets in Lake Charles and Moss Bluff are open.
· Doug Ashy Building Materials 1910 E McNeese St, Lake Charles
· Reed’s Metal in Sulphur is open.
Click here to find the latest highway conditions and closures >> https://www.511la.org/#:Alerts
CPSO - Click here for a list of impassable roadways
DSNAP provides eligible low- to moderate-income households - who do not normally receive SNAP benefits - with help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster. Click here for the full story.
Current SNAP Recipients Do Not Need to Register for DSNAP
Louisiana participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can use their benefits to purchase “hot” or prepared foods from authorized SNAP retailers during the month of September, following waiver approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). Normally, SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase “hot food products prepared for immediate consumption.
The waiver, granted Thursday and lasting through Oct. 1, will allow SNAP recipients to use their benefits to buy prepared foods at any retailer that accepts SNAP EBT cards, whether in Louisiana or in another state. Restaurant purchases are still prohibited.
The same waiver would apply to Disaster SNAP (DSNAP) benefits, if and when that program comes online in the coming days.
More information about the “hot foods” waiver can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/hotfoods.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has opened their 24/7 call center for non-emergency hurricane issues.
Call (337) 431-8068 or (337) 491-3685.
For emergencies, residents should call 911.
If you need to obtain a fire or police report of any kind from the Lake Charles Fire or Police Departments, call 491-1442 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to make this request. Lake Charles Fire and Police Departments will begin processing these requests as soon as possible.
Damage is extensive and widespread and residents should expect to be without electricity for several weeks.
As residents await power restoration to their homes, it is advised that the home’s main breaker be shut off until power is restored to their home.
If you see downed power lines, do not touch them. Call 1-800-Entergy to report the locations of the lines.
Visit www.entergy.com/hurricanelaura/ for helpful information on electrical repairs at your home and for important information on what you need to do in order to make sure your home or business is ready to receive power.
Click here for the latest on Entergy’s restoration plan
Jeff Davis Electric Coop launches power assessment - click here for more info
Click here for the latest on Cleco’s restoration plan
USPS says most Post Offices are open for business, and they are delivering to homes and businesses, wherever it is safe and accessible to do so. If you no longer have a mailbox, you can pick up your mail at your nearest USPS. To find hours and locations click here https://tools.usps.com/find-location.htm
· Westlake Post Office 1504 Guillory St. Westlake M–F 8am–4:30pm; Saturday 9am–11am; Sunday-Closed
· Singer Post Office 9068 Hwy 27 Singer M–F 11:45am-3:45pm; Saturday 8am–11am; Sunday-Closed
· Sulphur - Mail can be picked up at the Sulphur Post Office at 800 S. Post Oak Rd.
· Most of SWLA is under a boil order.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, including making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation or rinsing foods by boiling the water for one full minute in a clean container. The recommended one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The advisory does not affect showering or bathing.
Louisiana Department of Health is monitoring water systems affected by Hurricane Laura. We will be posting any inoperable water systems due to the storm here: https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/963. Please check back periodically for future updates.
Boil order has been lifted for DeRidder and Leesville.
· Calcasieu Parish Water leaks - water leaks, broken water lines or sewage issues call 491-1442 8am–5pm
· Lake Charles Water; Residents are asked to not to run sprinkler systems or water lawns. Customers remain under a boil water advisory until further notice as water plants are running on generator power.
Carlyss: Residents that might have leaks in their homes please turn off water so the plant can build up pressure. Anyone with a damaged home should turn off their meter. Anyone in Carlyss that does not have water is asked to call 337-583-2777.
Calcasieu Parish: 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Jeff Davis Parish: Beginning 10 p.m. to sunrise.
Merryville: 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Vernon Parish: From 10 p.m.
SOWELA will resume classes Friday Sept 25 for students at its main campus in Lake Charles, and classes will resume on the same date in person and online at its Jennings and Oakdale campuses.
Calcasieu, Allen, and Cameron Parish schools are closed until further notice.
