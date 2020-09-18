LAURA RECOVERY: What you need to know - Friday, Sept. 18

· Calcasieu residents in need of transportation to evacuate may call 911. Transportation is available from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. only. Click HERE for more. The Parish Pick-Up Point operations at Chennault International Airport, 364 Mallard Cove St., Lake Charles, have been extended until Sunday, Sept. 20. Residents who need transportation to evacuate can still call 911 and they will be brought to this location, but now the site will also function as the drop-off point for returning evacuees. Transportation is available from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. The 24-hour-a-day comfort station, which provides air conditioning, water and food for those individuals who arrive outside of transportation hours, is also still available. For residents who need transportation to the comfort station, 911 will dispatch Parish Paratransit to pick them up. Paratransit will also provide transport from the Parish Drop-Off Point to their homes if they are unable to find transportation themselves. The Ward 3 Marshal’s Office will continue to provide security between 6 p.m.- 8 a.m. at the site.