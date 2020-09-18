FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Storm Beta has formed in the Gulf

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Beta has formed in the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon as of the 4:00 p.m. adivsory.
Winds are currently at 40 mph with gust to 50 mph as the storm works its way off to the north-northeast at 9 mph. It’s forecast to continue on that path as we move through the first half of our Saturday before it begins to slow down and turn more towards the west late Saturday and into Sunday. The overall track has it heading towards the Texas coastline through the day on Sunday and into portions of Monday before a turn back towards the north and east is possible.
Beta is forecast to become a hurricane as we head into the day on Sunday as it slowly moves to the west, but as it slows down and moves back towards the north it’s forecast to weaken back to a tropical storm. A lot of uncertainty remains with the overall track and intensity of the storm and a better idea won’t be coming in until we head into the late weekend and into Monday. Please do not focus on the exact track of the storm because impacts will extend well away from Beta as it nears the coastline.
What this means for Southwest Louisiana is a heavy rain threat as we move into the new week, but a lot of this is going to depend on the exact track of the storm and the overall strength. As for the winds, it’s just too early to tell on the exact strength and impacts because a shift to the east or west will mean different effects. Areas that receive the heavier rainfall may experience flooding, but at this time it’s just too hard to tell where that will be.
We can expect an increase in tide levels along the coastline throughout the next several days, which may cause some minor coastal flooding. For now, there is no need to panic as we still have several days to watch the system. Continue to follow the KPLC 7Stormteam for the latest updates throughout the weekend.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.