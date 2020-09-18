FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Storm Beta has formed in the Gulf

Beta is forecast to become a hurricane as we head into the day on Sunday as it slowly moves to the west, but as it slows down and moves back towards the north it’s forecast to weaken back to a tropical storm. A lot of uncertainty remains with the overall track and intensity of the storm and a better idea won’t be coming in until we head into the late weekend and into Monday. Please do not focus on the exact track of the storm because impacts will extend well away from Beta as it nears the coastline.