FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns late into the weekend as we track a slow moving storm in the Gulf through next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Friday brings the start of a slightly cooler feel for a lot of SW Louisiana as dew point temperatures in the 60s have notched down the humidity just a bit. This will also combine with increased clouds for today to keep temperatures out of the danger zone today with regards to the heat. Highs in the afternoon will reach the 80s with clouds lingering through the day. Rain chances stay low despite those clouds. Rain chances stay low through the first part of the weekend, but increasing rain chances for the latter half of the weekend will arrive thanks to tropical moisture associated with what is expected to become Tropical Storm Wilfred later today.