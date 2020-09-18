FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns late into the weekend as we track a slow moving storm in the Gulf through next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Friday brings the start of a slightly cooler feel for a lot of SW Louisiana as dew point temperatures in the 60s have notched down the humidity just a bit. This will also combine with increased clouds for today to keep temperatures out of the danger zone today with regards to the heat. Highs in the afternoon will reach the 80s with clouds lingering through the day. Rain chances stay low despite those clouds. Rain chances stay low through the first part of the weekend, but increasing rain chances for the latter half of the weekend will arrive thanks to tropical moisture associated with what is expected to become Tropical Storm Wilfred later today.
The storm is still located in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico and will only gradually move to the northeast this weekend although in close enough proximity that a slug of deep tropical moisture begins to bring scattered showers later on this weekend to Southwest Louisiana. By Sunday, you’ll need to pull out the rain coats as rain and clouds help keep temperatures even cooler through the day. Our soggy pattern will likely continue into much of next week, with considerably high uncertainty as to the track of future Wilfred.
Right now, confidence is growing that heavier rain could likely begin to pull in Monday as some of the outer bands of Wilfred’s eastern side get pulled up through Louisiana. This could cause a risk of some flooding as these bands tend to set up over the same area and dump locally heavy downpours. All this is still given with low confidence since we won’t know for sure the exact placement of the storm and will have an impact on the amount of rain we see if things change with the track.
Unfortunately, being on the east side of a stalling storm in the western Gulf could lead to multiple rainy days, with the Weather Prediction Center forecasting as much as 5 to 7 inches of rain with locally higher amounts through late next week.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.