FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy weekend ahead with a few showers, eyes remain on the Gulf this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds have been the bigger weather story for today as we have seen temperatures held in check as we have only reached the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. Cooler temperatures will continue to be around as we head into the weekend as clouds will be sticking around with a few showers entering the picture as we head into Sunday.
Through the rest of this evening we can expect clouds to continue to blanket the region holding temperatures steady in the middle and upper 70′s before they gradually begin to fall into the evening and overnight. The good news is that rain chances remain low through this evening and for the overnight, but higher rain chances are not far away as moisture will be increasing into late weekend. Saturday morning looks to start off with partly cloudy, to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Once again, much like our Friday we will be seeing plenty of clouds throughout the day and that will help to keep temperatures cooler. Highs Saturday only top out in the lower 80′s as sunshine will be very limited. As for rain chances the best chance of rain will be off to the southeast, but a few isolated showers will be possible for Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes.
Moving into Sunday and the new week we see a change in the weather as we are watching Tropical Depression Twenty-Two in the Gulf, which is forecast to become Tropical Storm Beta as we move later today or into Saturday. Moisture will be brought into Southwest Louisiana ahead of the storm as it looks to move west and then potentially move back to the north over time. The track and intensity are still a big question mark and an exact track and answer as to impacts won’t be fully known until late weekend or even into Monday. So for now there is no need to panic, but what we can expect is an increase in showers and storms to start the week, with locally heavy rainfall possible across portions of Southwest Louisiana.
For this weekend continue to cleanup as normal and do the things you need to as the weather will be much better with the cooler temperatures and clouds helping to keep highs lower. Into next week rain chances will be on the increase, but afternoon highs remain cooler in the lower and middle 80′s. Overnight lows will be much closer to normal as well with those being in the middle and upper 60′s. Continue to follow the 7Stormteam throughout the weekend as we will continue to provide the latest updates. Have a good and safe weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
