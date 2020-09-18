FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy weekend ahead with a few showers, eyes remain on the Gulf this weekend

Through the rest of this evening we can expect clouds to continue to blanket the region holding temperatures steady in the middle and upper 70′s before they gradually begin to fall into the evening and overnight. The good news is that rain chances remain low through this evening and for the overnight, but higher rain chances are not far away as moisture will be increasing into late weekend. Saturday morning looks to start off with partly cloudy, to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Once again, much like our Friday we will be seeing plenty of clouds throughout the day and that will help to keep temperatures cooler. Highs Saturday only top out in the lower 80′s as sunshine will be very limited. As for rain chances the best chance of rain will be off to the southeast, but a few isolated showers will be possible for Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes.