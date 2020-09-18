Deputies searching for suspect in home invasion on Loftin Road in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office officials say someone forced his way into a home on Loftin Road around 8:30 a.m. Friday, used a cable to choke a resident, stole her purse, then fled.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said the suspect was last seen heading north toward River Road wearing leather work gloves, a gray shirt and khaki shorts. The suspect is about 6-foot tall with a slim build and “scruffy” face.
Vincent asked anyone with information to call the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 337-439-2222.
The victim told detectives that she saw an unknown man near her generator and opened the door to confront him, Vincent said. The suspect ran toward her. She attempted to shut the door but the suspect was able to force his way inside. He used a cable to choke her, stole her purse, then fled the scene on foot.
Det. Travis Lavergne is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.