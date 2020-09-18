Darrell’s Specials continue to fill Lake Area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’ve all been feeling a little down in the dumps lately, but I think we can all agree, a Darrell’s Special makes everything better.
“We have no phones,” Darrell’s General Manager Tyler Benoit said. “So, you’ll pull into our to-go building, to the window, place your order. We’re doing a limited menu of Darrell’s specials, ham, turkey, roast beef. We either do it all the way with jalapeño mayo or just meat, cheese and plain, and we’ll give you your condiments on the side. Just to make it a little easier for us and a little faster for y’all.”
As of last Friday, Darrell’s is back in business. However, the hours have changed.
They are now operating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. out of their to-go building only, however, their dine-in building only suffered minimum damage from the storm.
“We had some stuff blow off the roof,” Benoit said. “The garage door blew in. Some other very minor stuff. We don’t really have any water damage, we got very lucky. Which is awesome. We’re just working on getting all of that fixed so that we can get back to some normalcy for people and us.”
The hours, location and limited menu don’t seem to bother customers. The line has been out of control.
“It’s been wrapped around all the way down to Ernest Street from about 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. I really don’t think people have been waiting more than about 10 to 15 minutes. We’ll park them in a spot after we get their order, and that’s a lot easier with the limited menu, especially with us not having phones, we’re not getting backed up as bad. It’s been going pretty smooth. Everybody has been pretty patient, which is awesome,” explained Benoit. “We really appreciate that. It makes our day a lot easier, and we definitely want to keep people fed.”
With all the locals and out-of-town crews working to clean up the city, there’s a ton of people to keep fed in Lake Charles.
“A lot of these workers that are from out-of-town were told to eat here. That brightens our day to hear that kind of stuff," Benoit said. "It’s been really cool to be able to serve our community and give them something different to eat that’s not a plate lunch and stuff like that. Kind of giving them more options.”
Benoit says he hopes to have their dining room reopen in about a month, and for the time being, Darrell’s is only accepting cash.
Benoit is hoping to be able to run cards within the next couple of days, they are just waiting on the machine to come in.
