Sunrise Interview: SWLA School District Update - Sept. 17, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We spoke to several Parish School Board superintendents this morning about how they are fairing in recovery.
Karl Brucchaus with the Calcasieu Parish School Board says many of their schools are being treated for water that got into the buildings. Lagrange, Suphur and Barbe were damaged the worst during the storm. He says some schools could be open sooner than others and that the restoration of the internet will be essential to restarting school.
Charley Lemons with the Cameron Parish School Board hopes that Grand Lake High School will be open soon. South Cameron and Hackberry High Schools were damaged the most during the storm.
Tim Cooley with the Beauregard Parish School Board Says they are currently trying to get virtual learning up and running again. The damage to South Beauregard Middle School is their biggest challenge right now but that Carver Elementary was also damaged during the storm.
