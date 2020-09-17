Sunrise Interview: Jim Rock with the Lake Area Industry Alliance - Sept. 17, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We spoke to Executive Director Jim Rock with the Lake Area Industry Alliance who gave us an update on Lake Area industries and how they weathered the storm.
Rock says plants are starting back up again and residents may notice flaring and other noises, etc. He says while there was some damage to their facilities their first priority was taking care of employees' homes and getting generators for their homes so they could return to work.
