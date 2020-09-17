Sunrise Interview: Calcasieu Hospitals - Sept. 17, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We spoke to representatives from several hospitals in Calcasieu Parish about damage to their facilities and if they are still offering services.
Mat Felder with Lake Charles Memorial says that they are open though some of their facilities are still on generator power. Women’s Hospital on Gauthier Rd. is still closed but the main campus is still doing women’s procedures.
Kevin Holland with Christus Health says only the ER is open at St. Pat’s and that there is currently no ER services available at Lake Area Hospital on Nelson Rd. Christus has resumed emergency surgeries and plan to start elective surgeries back up next week.
Brian Thompson with West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital says they are open with all services available. They received some damage but were able to get that mitigated. Patients should still check ahead with their doctor if they need a procedure done.
