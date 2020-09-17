Stellar Beans opens as food and supply pantry

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Local businesses haven’t been able to catch a break since March - first with the COVID-19 pandemic and now with Hurricane Laura.
One local business in downtown Lake Charles is opening its doors, not for business, but for goodwill.
For Stellar Beans coffee shop owners Chelsea and Carl Boudreaux, turning their coffee shop into a food and supply pantry was a no-brainer - it happened organically.
“We haven’t been able to open at all since March 15 and then now that the doors have been blown out, the windows have been blown out, I don’t know how much longer it will be,” Chelsea said. “So just offering something for our community in a way that we can come together and find a little bit of normalcy, it’s just touching our hearts and fueling us to go further.”
And fueling the community with free coffee - the caffeine many need to tackle the long days of post-storm recovery.
“It brings a little bit of normalcy right now with a world that’s just really tore up for us right now,” Chelsea said.
And while the future of their business is unknown, for now, the Boudreauxs are just taking it day-by-day, and leaving it in the hands of the universe.
“We are meeting so many new people from the area,” Chelsea said. “People who come in every day. We’re getting to talk with them and the stories that were hearing, from people who don’t have much damage and who are helping out a whole family, to people who have lost everything.”
“If they want us to continue with this community pantry, then we will.”
And that’s what it means to support local.
