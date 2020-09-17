Rutherford beach residents disheartened after returning home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish was one of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Laura across Southwest Louisiana. For Johnny and Linda Pruitt, residents of Rutherford Beach, not a single thing remains of their yellow home.
“It’s like going to a funeral and saying goodbye, but it’s hard to do,” Johnny Pruitt said. “Because, even today, we were thinking about it, you know I wish I had this. Well, I got one of those, but it’s gone now.”
Only their garden is left, marking the life they spent 15 years to build. Something they weren’t expecting, having made all the precautions necessary.
“We built it as strong as possible,” the Pruitts said. “We were told it could withstand a category 5.”
Despite starting over from scratch, they would still like to return to Cameron Parish, at least in some capacity.
“This is just a new start. This is a new beginning, in a little different direction, but going in the same way.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.