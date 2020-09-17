Raising Cane’s hosting fundraiser for local communities on Tuesday

“I opened our first restaurant in Louisiana, so we know firsthand how devastating a hurricane can be and how long it takes for a community to get back on its feet,” said Raising Cane’s Founder & Co-CEO Todd Graves. “At Raising Cane’s, we aren’t just a restaurant, we are a part of each of the communities we serve. Part of that commitment is to be actively engaged, however possible, and this is one of those times. To make sure our fundraiser makes a difference in these communities, we are raising funds for the American Red Cross and SBP. Both of these organizations are doing great work to aid these communities, and we are proud to support their efforts.”