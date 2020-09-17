Mosquito plane flying early in Cameron this evening

By Johnathan Manning | September 17, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 1:46 PM

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - For safety reasons, the mosquito control plane in Cameron will be spraying early this evening, officials say.

The mosquito control plane will take flight two hours before sunset. Sunset is at 7:15 p.m.

The flight will include the areas of Klondike, Lowry, Big Lake, and the portion of Grand Lake from Boone’s Corner to the Grand Lake pontoon bridge

Parish officials urge residents who are sensitive to the spray to seek shelter during the application.

Trucks will continue spraying areas of the parish, spraying all cleared roads. They will not go in driveways in areas of the parish with high levels of debris.

