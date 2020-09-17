Many in North Lake Charles return to find property in ruins

“The businesses took a lot of hits, I mean there’s a lot of businesses, a lot of homes, a lot of people are renters, so there’s a lot of people that have been displaced. The power still isn’t on here, but they lifted the hurricane evacuation order, which I’m trying to figure out how that’s gonna work because now the people aren’t getting housing anymore. They can’t come back here to these houses because the mold has taken over. And there’s no telling what else is going on until the power comes back.”