Mail service: some have no issues, others can’t catch a break

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Like with other services, such as electricity or garbage pick up, opinions vary greatly when it comes to the United States Postal Service.
Now, many have concerns and questions about mail delivery after Hurricane Laura.
“I’m missing some debit cards that were mailed to me,” said Keina Harris as she waited in line. “I guess it’s over here from what I know, that’s what they said.”
It’s been three weeks since Hurricane Laura, and Thursday, Harris waited in line at the downtown Lake Charles post office hoping to get her mail. However, she wasn’t alone.
The parking lot remained full as people waited to pick up their mail, though USPS Communications Specialist Nikki Johnson says delivery service is up and running.
“We are delivering mail services where it is safe to do so. We can proudly say that out of the 28 units that were initially impacted, we’re down now to five [closed],” Johnson explained.
While some are getting mail delivered, others still haven’t received anything in weeks.
Johnson says it may be because of a damaged mailbox or a dangerous street.
“...Where their mailbox is maybe just totally missing or gone, or it’s just unsafe to access, we ask that if possible, if they can replace the mail receptacle, they definitely can do that,” Harris said. “Their mail is being held at the local Post Office or the alternate site.”
Others were at the post office to forward mail to a temporary address or even request the office hold their mail, something Johnson suggests.
“We want to make sure that their mail follows them. They may not have their locations set at that time, but we do offer temporary forwarding orders.”
As far as post office locations, most are operational, while others have been replaced with temporary buildings, P.O. boxes and package centers.
Additional staff is also being brought in to help carry the load, Which has some people like Linda Glaude pretty excited.
“Oh my gosh I got so much mail! Look at all this mail,” she said as she ran toward our cameras, unzipping her bag, excited to get mail and a small bit of normalcy back in her life. “The lady that was in there telling us to be calm, be patient, treat everybody right - It was well worth the wait."
