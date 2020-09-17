LWC says overpayment notices sent to nearly 7,600 unemployed residents was a ‘technical issue’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has issued a statement after thousands of unemployed residents received notices claiming they were overpaid benefits and owed thousands of dollars to the LWC.
Officials with the LWC say the overpayment notices were a “technical issue.” If you received an overpayment notice, officials say no action is required of you at this time.
The following is a statement from the LWC:
"The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is aware of approximately 7,600 Unemployment Insurance overpayment notices that were generated on September 9 - 10, 2020. LWC is working with the vendor to correct this technical issue. We apologize for any confusion.
The LWC will send a “Notice of Adjustment” to these individuals within the next week that will indicate their overpayment balance is $0. Currently, no action is required by any of those impacted. The vast majority of individuals will not owe anything related to this issue. We will continue to work to resolve any further outstanding issues.
The LWC has established an email inbox exclusively for these overpayment related issues. If you have additional questions once your receive your Adjustment Notice, please contact the LWC via email, Septovrpymtissue@lwc.la.gov. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your patience."
