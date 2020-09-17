GoFundMe campaign aims to raise money to help rebuild historic Sacred Heart Catholic Gym

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Laura managed to destroy much of everything in its path. Among the damage were pieces of Lake Charles' rich history— like the Sacred Heart Catholic gymnasium.
“To see the whole roof taken off the building, you can go inside and see the outside," said Sacred Heart member Roxanne Boxie. “All the bricks, everything demolished, it was just devastating.”
Founded in October 1919, Sacred Heart Catholic Church is a pillar of faith in the community - the oldest Black Catholic parish in the Diocese of Lake Charles. The history of the Church is intimately tied to Sacred Heart School, which began in 1908 and was supported by St. (Mother) Katherine Drexel and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament.
The Sacred Heart Parish Hall/Gymnasium, a centerpiece of community life and activities for the church, was left only as a shell of its original structure, with its roof completely destroyed by the hurricane.
“Our gym is over 70 years old and it was built by the parishioners of the church," Boxie said. “We can’t even salvage any part of the building, it’s just heartbreaking.”
The storm managed to destroy just about every inch of the Sacred Heart gym. It’s an emotional site for lifelong members like Boxie, who knows firsthand the role the building plays in the community.
“It was the centerpiece for the community," Boxie said. "Activities, events like the bazaars and the Creole festival - we’ve had people from all over the country asking us what can we do to help because they have fond memories of Sacred Heart also.”
Memories and history that mean so much to the Catholic faith and the local community.
“Our gym was a holy place," Boxie said. “St. Katherine Drexel established the blessed sacrament nuns and those are the nuns who taught at Sacred Heart School. She walked those grounds, she walked Mill Street, she walked Louisiana Avenue so we want to preserve that for the future.”
For Boxie, it’s about honoring the dedication and sacrifice of the church’s founders, which has helped sustain its role in the Lake Area just over 100 years. Though Laura may have taken away much of its core, she says it didn’t take away its foundation.
The gym, also known as the Bishop Harold Perry Community Center, was dedicated on Nov. 12, 1950. Parishoners who were skilled carpenters, electricians, and construction masters built the gym. Throughout the past 70 years, the gym has served as a safe and inviting space for numerous social, athletic, civic, and community events.
Sacred Heart celebrated their 100th year anniversary in October 2019. Church leaders have started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money to rebuild the gym and fix damage inside the chapel.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.