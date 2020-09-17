Forestry company owned by former inmates help SWLA with tree removal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Piles of trees and debris are a common sight in Southwest Louisiana as the community works to rebuild.
That’s why All Around Forestry LLC traveled from Albuquerque, New Mexico to help.
“We love to cut trees actually,” Co-Owner Joshua Melendrez said. “Watching them fall, cutting them up, running the chainsaw, it’s pretty awesome.”
Co-Owners Lawrence Jaramillo and Joshua Melendrez are assisting residents with the daunting task of cutting and removing trees.
“We have a cousin that lives right down here [Lake Charles],” Lawrence Jaramillo said. “So, first thing we wanted to do was help out the cousin, and then after that, we want to see what we can do and help out the rest of the community.”
They’re assisting people one tree and one limb at a time. As for the people that don’t have the means to get it done, the forestry team wants to help them as well.
“People can’t really afford it, especially after their houses have been destroyed,” Jaramillo said. “So, we just want to help people out the best way we can.”
The crew said it’s their way of giving back to a world they feel has given them a second chance.
“We were in prison, us and a couple of the other guys,” Jaramillo said. “We use to talk about it [owning this business] in prison.”
The two men were part of the inmate workers' camp program while in prison. That’s where they learned the ins and outs of forestry work.
“We did wildland forestry, we did fires, and all that,” Jaramillo said. “So, as we were doing that, being locked up, we would talk about when we get out we could start this on our own.”
The owners say they are looking for other residents to do business with, and they’re also looking forward to helping other former inmates.
“As long as you’re willing to work, put the time in, and don’t quit; there’s a job here for you,” Melendrez said.
To contact All Around Forestry LLC, you can call Lawrence Jaramillo at (505) 221-9771 or Joshua Melendrez at (505) 803-0623.
