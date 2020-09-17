FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds temper the heat today with lower humidity by this weekend; Wilfred likely to form in the Gulf this week

In the meantime, our weather will be a little less hot today as clouds remain in the forefront and an isolated afternoon shower or storm will also be possible. Highs stay in the 80s with lows in the 70s again for tonight. Friday will bring more clouds through the day as the front moves through the area by tomorrow evening. Drier air on the back side of the front arrives over the weekend as lower humidity send temperatures at night down into the 60s with highs in the 80s.