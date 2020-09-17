FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds temper the heat today with lower humidity by this weekend; Wilfred likely to form in the Gulf this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the storm weary Gulf getting a reprieve from tropical impacts today, the season stays busy as yet another tropical system could form today or tomorrow in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center says a reconnaissance flight out could find that Invest 90L has become a tropical depression or tropical storm later today or tomorrow. If named, it would be Wilfred, the last name on the 2020 Atlantic season list before transitioning to the Greek alphabet.
The good news is that we have several days to watch whatever forms as weak steering currents result in future Wilfred drifting aimlessly in the Gulf, perhaps slowly northeastward initially through the weekend but then back to the west or south through late next week. This will give our area plenty of time to watch what happens with this storm and the ultimate landfall which could be quite some time away.
In the meantime, our weather will be a little less hot today as clouds remain in the forefront and an isolated afternoon shower or storm will also be possible. Highs stay in the 80s with lows in the 70s again for tonight. Friday will bring more clouds through the day as the front moves through the area by tomorrow evening. Drier air on the back side of the front arrives over the weekend as lower humidity send temperatures at night down into the 60s with highs in the 80s.
Next week’s forecast will trend drier early on but the forecast beyond early next week will depend on the eventual track of our storm in the Gulf. Stay tuned for more on that!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
