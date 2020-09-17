FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds stick around into the weekend, watching the southern Gulf for potential development

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen partly cloudy skies this afternoon, which is a good thing because there is no rain associated with the clouds and it’s holding temperatures down as well. Highs have only reached the lower and middle 80′s which is right around and slightly below average for this time of year.
For those continuing to work in Lake Charles and surrounding areas today we have seen some relief from the heat as clouds have held temperatures in check. Clouds will continue to stick around as we head into the afternoon and evening and really into Friday as well. Temperatures will hold steady slowly falling into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s by the evening. We look to start off very comfortable for our Friday morning with a mixture of sun and clouds with our lows into the upper 60′s for northern areas and lower 70′s for the rest of Southwest Louisiana. Friday looks to be another cooler day with highs in the middle 80′s as we see some sunshine to start off the day with a few clouds around, but then turning partly cloudy to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Northerly winds will help to keep humidity lower as well, making it feel comfortable for those working outside.
Temperatures continue to remain near average for both our lows and highs as we can expect to start mornings on the middle and upper 60′s with our afternoon highs reaching the middle and upper 80′s each afternoon over the next several days. The better news is the fact that rain chances remain lower for Friday and into the Saturday. Humidity will be remaining less as well, but as we near the end of the weekend and into next week we may begin to see that humidity returning as well as chances for some showers and storms to for the afternoon.
Looking at the bigger picture a stalled front will continue to push southward away from us with a secondary front pushing through on the weekend to keep the drier and more comfortable weather around. We are also monitoring a system in the Gulf that could become our next tropical system as we move into the next day or so. It would become Wilfred should it be named. I want to stress there is a lot of uncertainty as to where the system will move and impacts at this time. Continue to follow the KPLC 7Stormteam for the latest information through the weekend.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
