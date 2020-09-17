FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds stick around into the weekend, watching the southern Gulf for potential development

For those continuing to work in Lake Charles and surrounding areas today we have seen some relief from the heat as clouds have held temperatures in check. Clouds will continue to stick around as we head into the afternoon and evening and really into Friday as well. Temperatures will hold steady slowly falling into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s by the evening. We look to start off very comfortable for our Friday morning with a mixture of sun and clouds with our lows into the upper 60′s for northern areas and lower 70′s for the rest of Southwest Louisiana. Friday looks to be another cooler day with highs in the middle 80′s as we see some sunshine to start off the day with a few clouds around, but then turning partly cloudy to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Northerly winds will help to keep humidity lower as well, making it feel comfortable for those working outside.