Vernon Parish deputy involved in head on crash

VERNON, La. (KPLC) - In a recent Facebook post, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 5 a.m. a motorist struck a VPSO Patrol Deputy head on after narrowly missing another motorist.
The VPSD says the motorist was traveling south bound on Hwy. 171, near the Hawthorne Road intersection, when they crossed the median into north bound traffic.
The VPSD says the motorists' vehicle began to flip before catching on fire.
The VPSD deputy and the motorist were able to escape the wreckage with minor injuries, and both underwent treatment at a local medical facility, according to the VPSD.
The accident is currently being investigated by the Louisiana State Police.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.