LSU holds news conference on COVID-19, football gameday procedures
Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La. (Source: Nick Gremillion)
By Matt Houston and Nick Gremillion | September 16, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 10:37 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Interim President Tom Galligan and other top university officials held a virtual news conference about the number of cases of COVID-19 on campus and how the school is working to mitigate the spread of the virus.

LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodard explained the university’s plans and preparation for football games this fall. LSU’s first football game of the 2020 college football season is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, when the No. 6 Tigers host the unranked Miss. State Bulldogs.

The university announced shortly after last week’s COVID-19 news briefing on Sept. 9 that only 25% of Tiger Stadium’s seating capacity would be allowed in the stadium for games this season until further notice. School officials also said tailgating, a tradition synonymous with LSU and college football, would not be allowed this season due to the pandemic.

