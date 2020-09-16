FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sally makes landfall over Gulf Shores; meanwhile our weather in SW Louisiana stays quiet for several more days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning weather is dominated by the landfall of Hurricane Sally along the coast of southern Alabama. The storm made landfall over Gulf Shores, Alabama as a category 2 hurricane around 4:45 AM, according to the National Hurricane Center. Sally has already dumped over 20 inches of rain parts of the Florida Panhandle due to its stall over the Gulf and will continue to bring more heavy rain in addition to surge, tornadoes and flooding to the same general area today.
The track puts Sally north of Pensacola as a category one storm by this afternoon and continues to weaken the system by tonight as it moves through the rest of south-eastern Alabama tonight. Our weather locally remains unaffected by Sally, with our friends to the east in New Orleans even fairing okay thanks to the shift east in the track. Sunshine on the way today will make for another great day as rain chances remain very low.
Higher humidity that has been plaguing the area the past several weeks looks to finally take a bit of a break for awhile as we move closer to the end of the week. A cool front will move through the area by Friday, sending humidity values lower and temperatures down into the 60s by Saturday morning. Highs over the weekend top out in the 80s without a heat index to factor in, so take advantage of this beautiful weather to get work done outdoors.
The good news is that our drier weather pattern won’t be changing much over the next several days as sunshine continues into next week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. The tropics stay active with the National Hurricane Center monitoring an area in the Bay of Campeche for the possibility of new tropical development over the next 5 to 7 days. It’s too soon to know if that system will threaten our part of the northwestern Gulf in the long range, so right now we’ll monitor it but there is no need to be concerned at this time.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
