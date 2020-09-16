FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sally makes landfall over Gulf Shores; meanwhile our weather in SW Louisiana stays quiet for several more days

The good news is that our drier weather pattern won’t be changing much over the next several days as sunshine continues into next week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. The tropics stay active with the National Hurricane Center monitoring an area in the Bay of Campeche for the possibility of new tropical development over the next 5 to 7 days. It’s too soon to know if that system will threaten our part of the northwestern Gulf in the long range, so right now we’ll monitor it but there is no need to be concerned at this time.